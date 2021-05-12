Dixie Salvage Is the Best Source for Used Auto Parts in Madison County and Taylor County, Florida

Old Town, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2021 --Every owner of a commercial or personal vehicle comes across the need for auto parts at some point in time. Though new parts are readily available, getting them might not always be easy. Not every owner has the budget to lay their hands on new auto parts. At the same time, given the global pandemic, sourcing auto parts from other places might not be easy. There is no guarantee of on-time delivery, and the owner will be left stranded with a vehicle that does not work. Given the circumstances, it is better to find local auto parts stores in Live Oak and Gainesville, Florida to source the right auto parts on time. Dixie Salvage is one such place serving the local community. They have been around for a long time and have quite the reputation as a family-owned business serving the local people. Compared to the other salvage yards in the area, Dixie Salvage is one of the trusted full-service salvage yards that cater to the auto part requirements for light trucks and vehicles of all make.



The quality of the auto parts is never a concern with them. They are trusted for their quality parts, service, and price. They have over three decades of full-service auto salvage experience, and all their auto parts come with the available extended warranties. As a member of the FADRA, Dixie Salvage adheres to a strict Code of Ethics that focuses on protecting natural and manufactured resources and a total commitment to customer satisfaction and community support.



Most of the auto parts with them are ready to deliver. If any of the auto parts are not found with them, they can help get the same through their extensive network. Vehicle owners can make the best of their Parts Search, and Multi-Parts search on the website to look up for both new and used auto parts in Madison County and Taylor County, Florida.



Get in touch with them today at 352-498-7000 for more details.



About Dixie Salvage

