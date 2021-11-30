Dixie Salvage Is the Place to Find Used and New Auto Body Parts in Madison County and Gilchrist County, Florida

Old Town, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2021 --Every vehicle owner needs to know where they can source the best auto body parts for their vehicles. They would come across some issues with their car at some point in time: a flat tire or a broken radiator light. One cannot drive around with faulty parts, either. Getting the correct parts might not always be easier as the original parts might be either way above one's budget, or they might not be available. For a commercial vehicle owner, that can be a bit of trouble. That is where Dixie Salvage has been saving the day. They are a full-service salvage yard that sources both new and used auto body parts in Madison County and Gilchrist County, Florida. They are highly reliable and have been giving back to the community. They are a locally owned business contributing to the local economy significantly. Dixie Salvage also buys off cars from owners, and they salvage the parts and add them to their inventory. That is how they keep all the parts in their hand and pull them out for their customers at the time of their need. Not to mention, all the auto body parts are in the best of condition.



Another good thing about them is they have an auto parts search and a multi-part search as well. They offer everything from wheels, transmissions in Chiefland and Alachua County, Florida foreign & domestic auto & light truck parts that most auto parts stores in Alachua, Gilchrist, Leon, Madison, Taylor County, and Old Town, FL even do not have.



Dixie Salvage makes it easy to get the car, and light truck part one needs through their auto parts search. This easy-to-use vehicle search will ensure that one gets the right part every time. The vehicle owner has to provide the required information simply, and their computer database does the rest. Once the VIN (vehicle identification number) is requested, the owner has to quickly count the digits to ensure accuracy and maintain the integrity of the parts search before inputting the VIN.



Call 352-498-7000 or 800-226-7077 for more details.



About Dixie Salvage

Dixie Salvage is one of the notable full-service salvage yards that offer new and used auto body parts in Madison County and Gilchrist County, Florida. They offer everything from wheels, transmissions, foreign and domestic auto, and light truck parts.