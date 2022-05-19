Dixie Salvage Is Trusted Auto Parts Stores in Leon County and Gainesville, Florida

Old Town, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2022 --All vehicle owners, be it an owner of a car or a truck, have to replace some of the parts at some point in time. It is never safe to work with parts that have started to worn out. This could lead to unsafe driving and might result in an accident. However, sourcing the right parts is always not easy. The original parts might come costly that is not affordable for many, so settling for used parts is the best bet in such circumstances. Dixie Salvage is the go-to auto parts stores in Leon County and Gainesville, Florida that has been meeting the local community's needs when it comes to auto parts. They are the only full-service yard in the area that is recognized for their auto parts and customer service.



One good thing about Dixie Salvage is that they are excellent when offering auto parts for all makes and models of car. From foreign and domestic, Dixie Salvage has over 30 acres of late model vehicles, including Ford, Chevy, Buick, Dodge, Chrysler, GMC, and the most popular imports like Toyota, Nissan, and Honda. Since pricing is a concern for many car and truck owners, Dixie Salvage comes forward to solve that problem. They help save massive money over dealership parts prices. The competitive pricing makes them easily accessible to car and truck owners. Plus, all their auto parts come with an extended 90 days warranty.



They have most of the parts in stock and ready to deliver. They will help pull all the parts and locate them quickly. Plus, they offer nationwide shipping. They have made it easy to order online, getting the parts needed to be shipped anywhere in the USA. Another plus point of working with Dixie Salvage is that they also buy cars from their customers to replenish their vast inventory.



Get in touch with Dixie Salvage for rebuilt transmissions, wheels, taillights, and used engines in Madison County and Taylor County, Florida and more. One can use their multi-search feature for locating parts.



Call 352-498-7000 or 800-226-7077 for more details.



About Dixie Salvage

Dixie Salvage is one of the full-service auto parts stores in Leon County and Gainesville, Florida. They offer used engines, Radiators, taillights, headlights, mirrors, and body parts for domestic and foreign makes and models.