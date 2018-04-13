Dixie Salvage Offers Used Auto Parts in Gainesville and Lake Butler Florida in the Best of Condition

Old Town, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --For both car and light truck owners, Dixie Salvage is the best place to source all the new and used auto parts in Gainesville and Lake Butler Florida. They are a full-service salvage yard that stores all sorts of auto parts that a car or truck owner might be in dire need of. They are known as one of the leading hometown service providers who does not shy away from extending their services nationwide. Those who are not confident about buying auto parts from Dixie Salvage need to ask around, and they will quickly discover that they are a trusted name when it comes to auto parts. They have built a name for themselves through hard work and sheer professionalism.



Starting right from Dixie County, from Old Town to Lake City, Gainesville to Tallahassee, everyone from shade tree mechanics to professional service technicians trusts Dixie Salvage for virtually any part they need. It is true that there are other service yards around too, but when it comes to finding the one stop shop for all parts, then Dixie Salvage has no match. They ship everything that includes car doors, trunk lids, hoods, transmissions in Gainesville and Live Oak Florida and more. They can provide any part that is required by the vehicle owners. The quick turnaround time and competitive pricing that Dixie Salvage delivers is appreciated by all, and as far as post-sales service is concerned, customers can rely on them to give the same as well.



The repository of foreign and domestic vehicles that they have deserves mention. It is impressive to see that Dixie Salvage has over 30 acres of late model vehicles including Ford, Chevy, Buick, Dodge, Chrysler, GMC, as well as the most popular imports like Toyota, Nissan, Honda. '



Dixie Salvage offers nationwide shipping. One can call them at 352-498-7000 or 800-226-7077 for more details.



