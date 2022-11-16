Dixie Salvage Specializes in Car Parts in Chiefland and Live Oak, Florida

Old Town, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2022 --Getting suitable car parts and components can be challenging at times, especially when it comes to transmissions and engines. There are also other car parts, including air conditioners, axles, brake drums, alternators, and a whole lot more. Getting them from the right dealer is essential as long as the car owners want what they paid for.



Dixie Salvage is a name to reckon with when it comes to finding the right car parts in Chiefland and Live Oak, Florida. Auto and light truck parts, among other accessories, are sold at a price sure to please even the most demanding buyer.



With over three decades of full-service auto salvage experience, Dixie Salvage knows a thing or two about the needs and preferences of different buyers. They ship everything but sheet metal from all over the country to the Jacksonville, Florida, shipping yard. Customers appreciate their quick turnaround, customer service, and the high quality of their parts.



As a member of the FADRA, Dixie Salvages adheres to the highest standards of customer service and ethical business practices. They follow the strict code of FADRA regulations and business ethics by completing their work promptly, shipping parts that are free of defects and breaks, and providing 24-hour service.



Foreign and domestic, Dixie Salvage has over 30 acres of late-model cars, trucks, buses, and equipment ready to be salvaged. They pull the parts for the clients, ensuring that no additional manpower is needed to find the right parts.



The inventory of car parts includes radiators, taillights, mirrors, headlights, etc. Besides, they deliver many towing trucks, forklifts, compactors, and sanitation trucks. Consumers can enjoy a 90-day warranty on the parts with guaranteed quality.



For more information on transmissions in Chiefland and Madison County, Florida, visit https://www.dixiesalvage.net/.



Call 352-498-7000 or 800-226-7077 for more details.



About Dixie Salvage

Dixie Salvage is a full-service salvage yard that offers used and new truck parts and parts for cars of all make. One can get wheels, radiators, and more from them.