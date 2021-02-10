Rochester, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2021 --The newest version of an invaluable resource comes to the fore to offer hope to families focused on paying for college. Released to cut to the chase, the 50-50 List for 2021 from DIY College Rankings is now available. Not a typical listing of intimidating top ranking schools, this college list gives alternatives that accept at least 50% of students and have at least a 50% graduation rate. Why is that information key? Think of it as proof positive for two things. There's a college for nearly every kid. And there's absolutely no reason to pay for six years of college to get a four-year degree.



Michelle Kretzschmar, the founder of DIY College Rankings, said, "If you listen to the media about college admissions and rankings, hardly anyone gets into good colleges. The truth is, there are a lot more colleges that will accept students rather than reject them. That's why the 50-50 List is crucial for parents doing the legwork lost in a maze of misinformation. It's also a necessity for high school counselors who need a quick resource to help parents make the best choice for their student."



Organized by state, the free list is easy to navigate. It gives information like:



College Size

Graduation Rate

Admitted Rate

75th% Test Scores

Average Net Price

Total Price In-State & Out-of-State

Athletic Division

Financial Aid Timeline



So, where's the personalization? For a fee, the site also offers college spreadsheets. This personalization tool provides additional information like the total number of students, percentage of full-time faculty, faculty with doctorates, and student to faculty ratios for four-year colleges with at least 500 full-time undergraduates. It also highlights financial data to target schools most likely to provide merit aid, among other resources.



For more information, visit https://www.DIYCollegeRankings.com. To access the list, visit https://www.diycollegerankings.com/50-50-college-update-or-colleges-you-can-get-into-and-graduation-from/23475/.



About DIY College Rankings

DIY College Rankings was founded in 2012 to educate families about the availability of colleges and their costs. The list contains statistical information for over 500 colleges based on Department of Education resources.



