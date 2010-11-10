DIY: Print Professional Looking Checks at $0 With ezCheckPrinting Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2010 -- Need Professional looking checks with business logo? Do not order them from bank. With ezCheckPrinting software from halfpricesoft.com, users can design, write and print check easily themselves from laser printer. And the total cost can be $0.



Thousands of users love ezCheckPrinting micr check printing software because it is simple and easy to use, handles all their check printing needs - including customized layouts - and is very affordable. ezCheckPrinting is designed for use by non-accountants with minimal computer skills. Users simply download and install the software, select the action they want to take, and follow the point-and-click instructions on the screen.



"Everyone loves getting free stuffs. But through our partnership with TrialPay, consumers can get their favorite software for free and get something else they want in the process," said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. "It's a remarkable way to treat our customers to free software, while ensuring that the software's copyrights are properly obtained."



To make ezCheckPrinting software available for any size business, Halfpricesoft.com give buyers a new way to get free products by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. Buyers can now get full version check printing software and Laser Blank Computer Check Paper for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



With this special offer for FREE ezCheckPrinting software and free blank computer check paper, a user's total cost for the bank checks can be $0 if he already has a laser computer.



The main features of this micr check writing and printing software include:



- Import check data from .csv file for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, Quickbooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.

- Export check data within the specified date range

- Support for unlimited bank accounts

- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks

- Print logo on checks

- Edit check layout and customize company checks

- Easy to use reports

- Print in 3 popular formats: check on top, check in middle, and check on bottom

- Print multiple checks with one click

- MICR printing



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software and W2/1009 software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.

