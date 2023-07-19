DIY Tricks to Deal with Clogged Drains!

Humble, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2023 --Most homeowners understand the dreaded feeling of realizing that clogged drains have plagued a household's plumbing system, and drain clogs are often really difficult to fully eliminate.



Sure, most people are able to temporarily alleviate a clog, but more often than not these clogs come back and can even persist for long periods of time. This is why it's so important for homeowners to know DIY tricks that actually work.



Below are some easy DIY drain cleaning tips to help homeowners deal with clogged drains!



Hot Water



It may seem too simple, but hot water can do a great job at alleviating pesky drain clogs in certain scenarios. All that's needed is to pour the hot water down the drain and let it work its magic.



The trick is to only pour small portions of hot water at one time, and space out the increments.



Wire Hanger



Wire hangers are also good options as a DIY unclogging device. The wire will need to be straightened out so it can reach deep into the clogged drain, but this is a solid trick for shower drains in particular.



Drain Snake



A lot of people think only professional plumbers use drain snakes, but these products can actually be found in just about any home improvement store.



Drain snakes are incredible drain cleaning devices that seamlessly maneuver into a drain, and eventually break up clogs without risking pipe integrity. This method typically offers incredible results and can eliminate even the worst type of hair clogs and drain gunk!



Wet/Dry Vacuum



Wet/dry vacuums are also good options when it comes to DIY unclogging, and these vacuums are powerful enough to eliminate even the most stubborn drain clogs.



The trick with this device is to start out in liquid mode, and then let the vacuum use its powerful suction to fully unclog the pipe!



Sodium Hydroxide

Also known as caustic soda, this drain cleaning solution is often found in hardware stores. It's a very dangerous product that can potentially cause chemical burns, so it has to be handled extremely carefully. This means wearing rubber gloves and eye protection, and never keeping it in reach of pets or children.



Caustic soda is so powerful that it can easily turn into a mixture that'll break down pesky clogs in about 30 minutes. Once the solution has done its magic, the last step is to simply flush the drain with hot water.



Baking Soda & Vinegar

Baking soda and vinegar is a classic DIY cleaning solution that's also very helpful for drain cleaning purposes. When this solution goes into a clogged drain, it'll immediately create a fizzing reaction that removes grime, hair, and other drain debris.



Reach Out To A Plumbing Professional

Sometimes drain cleaning simply isn't a DIY plumbing project, and this is partly because any DIY plumbing can lead to worsened issues. When the above DIY tricks don't get the job done, it means it's time to call a professional to check out the drains for themselves.



The good news is that pro plumbers will have top-notch equipment to fully ensure the long-term integrity of a property's pipes!



