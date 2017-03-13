DJ Laz's Day of Fun Gone Terribly Wrong in a Boating Accident

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --Lazaro Mendez, known as DJ Laz is a famous Miami Radio personality and Cuban-American rapper, who was involved in a boating accident that took the life of a 23-year old man named Ernesto Hernandez in 2014. After a day in a vodka- sponsored event at a sandbar just off Key Biscayne, DJ Laz's 40-foot Hydro Sport Open Fisherman vessel sucked Ernesto Hernandez into the boat's propellers as he tried to help the boat that got lodged on the sandbar, fatally wounding him. DJ Laz recklessly endangered the throttle of the engine by trying revive the boat's engine with people still in the water.



This terrible accident occurred on May 2014, when 40-foot Hydro Sport Open Fisherman vessel got stuck in a sandbar. Ernesto Hernandez, 23, who had his whole life ahead of him as a recent grad from the police academy, and others who attended this event, assisted DJ Laz in trying to free the boat from the sandbar. There was much debate on whether those on the boat gave warning signs when DJ Laz was going to throttle the engine, and whether anyone was intoxicated during the time of the accident.



The police officers that arrived on the scene did not test DJ Laz's alcohol blood level because he appeared to have not been impaired, so they did not find any reason to test him. The manslaughter charge against DJ Laz did not hold as prosecutors found that there was no evidence that DJ Laz was impaired and acted reckless by the disregarding the lives of those in the water.



DJ Laz agreed to a plea deal for the boating accident that took the life of Ernesto Hernandez. DJ Laz was cited for careless driving resulting in death, and was civilly penalized by having to pay $500 and donate $1000 to a beach fund, also having to complete community service hours. This case also brought into the picture the sponsors of the event, Voli Vodka. A civil lawsuit is currently pending against them. Any parties associated with someone's accident, especially a person's death, can be held accountable if proven that they acted negligently.



Lazaro Mendez was not criminally charged, but the civil suit filed by Ernesto Hernandez's family against Voli Vodka corporation is still pending. Percy Martinez personal injury lawyer will be assisting in the pending case against Voli Vodka, the sponsoring company of the event where this tragedy took place. As evidence and information is gathered, the progression of the case will be updated.



