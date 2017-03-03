DJC Enterprises Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Briggsdale, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2017 --DJC Enterprises Inc., a company that provides sandblasting and industrial tank painting services to clients in Colorado and beyond, recently announced it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm that serves small businesses across the United States and Canada from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



In teaming up with BizIQ, DJC Enterprises Inc. looks to build upon its existing client base and grow its business through the use of cutting edge digital marketing strategies. BizIQ's approach with clients like the provider of industrial tank painting in Colorado focuses primarily on search engine optimization, which makes it easier for companies like DJC Enterprises Inc. to appear in search results when prospective customers seek out their services through Google.



The key components of BizIQ's marketing efforts for DJC Enterprises Inc. are a new company website and a bimonthly blog, content for which will be written by trained professional writers. All content on the new site and other forthcoming marketing materials will be geared toward providing engaging, informative, timely and relevant details related to the industrial tank painting industry and the services provided by DJC Enterprises Inc.



"Our company has been serving customers in Colorado and the rest of the United States for over three decades," said Cathy Turley, owner of DJC Enterprises Inc. "We have a solid customer base, but hadn't been prioritizing our digital marketing efforts in a way that was allowing us to keep up with changing standards. BizIQ has been a huge help in revitalizing our approach, and we're excited to see the results of this new partnership."



About DJC Enterprises Inc.

Founded in 1984, DJC Enterprises Inc. is a family owned business dedicated to high quality in every aspect of its workmanship and customer service. The company provides solutions that help customers preserve their industrial tanks and protect against corrosion and other damage. Clients include businesses in the oil industry and more. For more information, please visit http://djcentsinc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.