DLA Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence in Personal Statements for Medical Fellowship

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2023 --DLA Editors & Proofers (DLA), a leading global provider of personal statement services for applications to medical fellowship in the United States and Canada, announced a decade and a half of unsurpassed success in personal statement services for medical fellowship. Since 2008, candidates using DLA's services for their personal statements for medical fellowship have achieved a 100% acceptance rate.



DLA utilizes a proprietary approach cultivated to leverage not just their clients' professional experience and strengths but also their weaknesses, vision, character and personality. This approach enables applicants across a wide range of talents, skills and backgrounds to present themselves to fellowship directors as candidates ready to excel across an equally wide range of subspecialties and medical fellowship programs.



Led by editor-in-chief and owner David Lombardino, DLA's personal statement experts are chosen for their detailed knowledge of the admissions process and their passion to help others achieve life-changing goals. While each personal statement is assigned a lead expert, DLA's experts collaborate to ensure each personal statement excels across the three pillars of an outstanding narrative — form, voice and content.



"We pride ourselves in the vision we achieve as a team," said Lombardino, "and in leaving no stone unturned in identifying what improvements, big or small, can be made to a personal statement to attract a program director's attention and get our clients noticed."



DLA's bespoke solutions come in the form of four services tailored to meet every budget and the needs of a client's personal statement. They offer PS Development for applicants starting from scratch and PS Revision & Critique for those with a rough draft or doubts about the form, voice or content. For candidates wanting only feedback and no editing, they offer PS Evaluation, and for those wanting only proofreading and light editing, they offer PS Proofreading.



"From Latin America to the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia, in addition, of course, to our own backyard of the United States and Canada," continued Lombardino, "our clients come from every culture and background. They are united by a common goal: to gain acceptance to the world's leading medical fellowship programs and entry into pioneering research and clinical practice across a broad range of medical subspecialties."



In a recent interview, Dr. Chien-Wen Yang, originally from Taiwan, talked about using DLA's services for her personal statement to get accepted into an internal medicine residency, a master of science in epidemiology and GlomCon, a highly competitive international glomerular diseases fellowship led by Harvard. "I want to thank [DLA for] everything that DLA did for me," Yang said. And if she had one piece of advice to share with other applicants, it would be to "start early."



About DLA EDITORS & PROOFERS

