DLA Editors & Proofers Client Lands Book in Renowned Historic New Orleans Collection

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --Robert Woolfolk, author of Little Slices of the Big Easy and an editorial client of Houston-based editing and proofreading service DLA Editors & Proofers (DLA) (www.dlaeditors.com), has learned his book has been accepted into the collection of The Historic New Orleans Collection (THNOC) (http://www.hnoc.org).



In announcing the acceptance of the book, THNOC Board of Directors wrote, "Little Slices of the Big Easy will complement The Collection's existing holdings, and will be a welcome addition to the material that can be made available to researchers."



"We're so excited for Robert, but not surprised," said DLA founder David Lombardino. "In our work editing the book with Robert, it was immediately clear he was an original and authentic voice as he related stories of growing up in New Orleans during the 30s and 40s."



"I'm absolutely thrilled. This was a labor of love that began a few decades ago," remarked Woolfolk. Born and raised in New Orleans, Woolfolk joined the U.S. Navy at the onset of World War II. After the war, he traveled the world working in the oil and gas industries, writing down his memories of his youth in a far different New Orleans than exists today. A collection of short stories, the book centers on the exploits of a crew of friends and neighbors who can't seem to stay out of trouble. "The New Orleans culture I grew up in was such that it created the opportunity for a young group of boys to be able to use their imagination and freedom to live exciting and productive lives."



Woolfolk credits DLA with helping make his stories of 80 years ago relatable to current readers, and has also used the editing service for The Postern, the first in a new fictional series to be published in 2016. Said Woolfolk, "DLA carefully reviewed both manuscripts and were able to clarify certain passages for younger readers who weren't around during the 1930s and 40s and correct any discrepancies. They did a great job editing the manuscripts and in the case of the second novel, The Postern, they brought it into the modern world."



About DLA Editors & Proofers

DLA Editors & Proofers has provided thousands of clients with a range of editing and proofreading services with a focus on delivering thoughtful, objective suggestions aligned with the document's objectives, personalized to match the author's voice and style, on time and on budget. DLA's staff of in-house editors has provided editing and proofreading services to authors, colleges, students and professors, publishers, marketing firms, graphic designers and entrepreneurs.



About Robert Woolfolk

Born in New Orleans in 1923, Robert Woolfolk, was a "Mad Chemist" and an accomplished athlete throughout his childhood and young adult years. He is also an accomplished ballroom dancer, pianist, and singer. In the U.S. Navy, he was accepted to the Scouts and Raiders (later known as the Seals), units which suffered horrific losses in combat missions during the war. After the war, Woolfolk was chief engineer for many oil and gas companies, and later founded National Healthcare Alliance, one of the largest managed healthcare companies of the Southwest. Woolfolk lives in Houston with his wife and daughter and is working on his next book.



About The Historic New Orleans Collection

The Historic New Orleans Collection is a museum, research center, and publisher dedicated to preserving the history and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South. Over nearly 50 years, the organization has amassed over one million items covering more than three centuries, including several historic buildings and four exhibition spaces. Researchers, scholars and history buffs can access THNOC's resources, and the organization produces award-winning original books exploring the history, art, music, culture, and decorative arts of the region.