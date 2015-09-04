DLA Editors & Proofers Earns Coveted A+ Rating from BBB

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --Houston-based editing and proofreading service DLA Editors & Proofers (DLA) (http://www.dlaeditors.com) has been awarded an A+ Rating by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The A+ Rating is the highest rating awarded by the BBB, an organization that monitors and rates businesses' interactions with their customers.



"We could not be more excited about this honor," said DLA founder and editor in chief David Lombardino. "People pour themselves into what they write, and they look to us to make it as good as it can be. So the fact that our clients have been so pleased with our service and responsiveness just validates the way we've been doing business since we started seven years ago."



According to the BBB website (http://www.bbb.org/), ratings are based on numerous factors, most notably the number of complaints filed with the organization against a business (and the business' response and resolution of those complaints). In their explanation of DLA's A+ Rating, the organization cites DLA's adherence to the BBB's stringent Code of Business Practices, length of time in business and the lack of complaints filed against the company. The BBB tracks complaints over a rolling three-year period, and according to the BBB site, there have been no complaints filed against DLA with the BBB in the past three years.



Continued Lombardino, "Much of our work involves editing papers and essays for admission to professional schools, and editing presentations and marketing content for companies. People have a lot riding on what they have written. And authors can be both sensitive about and protective of their work. I think it speaks to the professionalism of our editing staff that our clients continually report such a high level of satisfaction with our services."



About DLA EDITORS & PROOFERS

DLA Editors & Proofers has provided thousands of clients with a range of editing and proofreading services with a focus on delivering thoughtful, objective suggestions aligned with the document's objectives, personalized to match the author's voice and style, on time and on budget. DLA's staff of in-house editors has provided editing and proofreading services to non-profit organizations, universities, companies, students and professionals across the full range of documents.