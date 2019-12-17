DMAX Showed UV Phone Sanitizer at Global Sources Electronics 2019

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2019 --DMAX was glad to announce its participation at this year's Global Sources Electronics Show held at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong SAR from October 18th to October 21st, 2019. The company has presented its newest lineup of UV Phone Sanitizer to overseas buyers.



Global Sources Electronics is the world's largest electronic product trade show that brings overseas buyers face-to-face with pre-qualified suppliers. The 2019 edition has been started on October 11th at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong SAR. This edition features 7,800 booths, displaying the hottest electronic products from China, South Korea, and other Asian countries. During this 4-day event, manufacturers, trading companies, exporters, and key professionals has experienced world-class sourcing convenience for electronics products. Also, they had new insights into the innovations that are shaping future life.



As a technology company, DMAX was making preparations for this international event with its top-class high-tech products. DMAX is founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2005. Since its inception, DMAX has been well known for its unremitting pursuit of high-quality mobile phone accessories. Years of experience and advanced technology have enabled DMAX to produce top-of-the-line UV Phone Sanitizer. All products are ISO, BSCI, BV, and SGS certified. Its excellent quality and customer service are well recognized by global buyers.



During the five-day event, DMAX showcased its latest developments and best-selling products. What highlights the tradeshow must be its UV Phone Sanitizer. That is an intelligent product using UV rays to destroy microorganisms on mobile phones. Light and compact, it is compatible with 7-inch mobile phones. Research conducted by an independent third-party laboratory shows that DMAX UV Phone Sanitizer can eliminate 99.9% of bacteria in six minutes. Besides, it helps prevent bacterial growth on the surface of mobile phones. It is easy-to-use and multifunctional. Besides mobile phones, It can freshen up makeup brushes, glasses, keys, watches, jewelry, etc. Much to customers' surprise, this high-tech device can be used as an aromatherapy diffuser and wireless charger. All of these stunning features speak for the growing popularity of DMAX UV Phone Sanitizer since its launch.



Additionally, DMAX unveiled the latest lineup of toughened glass screen films at the Canton Fair. These screen protectors come in many sizes, suited for various smart devices. DMAX is gearing to help overseas distributors seize new selling opportunities for Samsung note10 and iPhone 11. For more information, please visit https://www.vmax.com.cn/.



About DMAX

DMAX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd is owned by VMAX, a kahuna in the research and development, design, and production of screen protectors for mobile phones, tablets, PC, Watch, Camera, and GPS. DMAX is a technology-oriented company focusing on mobile phone sanitizers. Thanks to advanced technology, DMAX can produce top-of-the-line UV phone sterilizers, which significantly solve the growing problem of phone bacteria. Millions of mobile users throughout the world benefit from this product. DMAX promises to strictly conduct 100% quality inspection and continuously improve customer service to meet the need of this ever-changing market.



Media Contact

Company Name: DMAX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

Address: 3/F-5/F, Building C, Hongsheng Industrial Park, Shibei Avenue, Panyu District, Guangzhou, China

Telephone: +86 13560188852, +86 2034317294

E-mail: Devin@vmax.com.cn

Website: https://www.vmax.com.cn/