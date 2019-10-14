DMAX to Bring UV Phone Sterilizer to HKTDC Electronic Fair Autumn

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2019 --DMAX is proud to announce its participation at this year's HKTDC Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center from October 13th to October 16th, 2019 (Booth No. Hall 1 1A-D24). During the 4-day exhibition, the company will show UV phone sterilizer to the fair for global buyers.



HKTDC Electronics Fair is a biannual trade fair for electronic products and services. This 4-day event will give a chance to worldwide industry players and key professionals to look ahead to the newest developments that are shaping the future of the electronics world. Entering its 39th edition, HKTDC Electronics Fair continues to be an international platform where hi-tech companies showcase a great variety of intelligent products, electronic components, and innovative ideas.



As one of the tech-oriented enterprises, DMAX is gearing up to attend this international event. DMAX is a China-based company founded in 2005, specializing in mobile phone accessories. Given its years of experience and state-of-the-art technology, DMAX manages to produce top-class UV phone sterilizers. All of its products are certified to ISO, BSCI, BV, and SGS. The superior quality and excellent customer service have earned DMAX high recognition and helped it sell tech-savvy products to the whole world.



DMAX will showcase one of its top sellers, UV phone sterilizer, on the occasion of the exhibition. As its name suggests, it uses UV rays to destroy microbes on mobile phones. It is light-weighted, small-sized, and compatible with phones and phablets up to 7 inches. According to independent third-party laboratories, DMAX UV phone sterilizer is proven to kill up to 99.9% germs in only six minutes and prevent the proliferation of bacteria on the surface. It is easy to use and has multiple functions that steal the show. It can be used to clean makeup brushes, glasses, keys, watches, jewelry, etc. Apart from the proven thorough cleaning ability, this hi-tech gadget can act as an aromatherapy diffuser and a wireless charge pal. That's why DMAX UV phone sterilizer has gained in popularity since its debut.



Besides UV phone sterilizer, DMAX will also bring new arrivals of tempered glass screen protectors to HKTDC Electronics Fair. These screen films come in various sizes, suitable for a wide variety of digital devices. DMAX is optimistic about helping distributors seize selling chances, such as the newly launched Samsung Note10 and iPhone 11. For more information, please visit https://www.vmax.com.cn/.



About DMAX

DMAX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd is owned by VMAX, a kahuna in the research and development, design, and production of screen protectors for mobile phones, tablets, PC, Watch, Camera, and GPS. DMAX is a technology-oriented company focusing on mobile phone sanitizers. Thanks to advanced technology, DMAX can produce top-of-the-line UV phone sterilizers, which significantly solve the growing problem of phone bacteria. Millions of mobile users throughout the world benefit from this product. DMAX promises to strictly conduct 100% quality inspection and continuously improve customer service to meet the need of this ever-changing market.



