DMAX to Exhibit UV Phone Sanitizer at Canton Fair Autumn 2019

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2019 --DMAX is excited to announce that it will participate in the Canton Fair Autumn Session from October 15th to October 19th, 2019. The company will exhibit its latest version of UV phone sanitizer to international visitors at 5.1G 19-20.



The Canton Fair, also known as the China Import and Export Fair, takes place twice a year in Guangzhou, China. It is the biggest trade fair with the largest scale, the most extensive exhibiting products, the broadest distribution of global buyers, and the highest business turnover. The 126th Canton Fair will continue to be a one-stop sourcing platform where overseas buyers can communicate with qualified suppliers. Also, industry players will get insights into the latest innovations that are shaping the future world.



As one of the technological enterprises, DMAX is working on this international event with its stunning tech-savvy products. Founded in 2005, DMAX is a professional Chinese company focusing on mobile phone accessories. Years of experience and advanced technology enable DMAX to produce top-class UV phone sanitizer. All its products have passed ISO, BSCI, BV, and SGS certifications. Excellent quality and superior customer service have won DMAX high recognition and helped it sell intelligent products to global buyers.



During the five-day event, DMAX will exhibit its new arrivals and best-selling products. What excites overseas buyers must be its UV phone sanitizer. As the name implies, it uses UV lights to destroy microorganisms on mobile phones. It's light, compact, and compatible with 7-inch mobile phones. According to an independent third-party laboratory, DMAX UV phone sanitizer can eliminate 99.9% of bacteria in six minutes and prevent them from spreading on the surface of mobile phones. It is simple to use and has a variety of functions. It can be used to clean make-up brushes, glasses, keys, watches, jewelry, etc. In addition to its proven ability of cleaning, this high-tech device can also function as an aromatherapy diffuser and a wireless charger. This is why DMAX UV phone sanitizer has been well received since its launch.



Apart from UV phone sanitizer, DMAX will also bring a new generation of tempered glass screen protectors to the Canton Fair. These screen films are available in different sizes and are suitable for a great variety of electronic devices. DMAX is gearing up to help overseas distributors jump on the new selling opportunity of Samsung note10 and iPhone 11. For more information, please visit https://www.vmax.com.cn.



About DMAX

DMAX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd is owned by VMAX, a kahuna in the research and development, design, and production of screen protectors for mobile phones, tablets, PC, Watch, Camera, and GPS. DMAX is a technology-oriented company focusing on mobile phone sanitizers. Thanks to advanced technology, DMAX can produce top-of-the-line UV phone sterilizers, which significantly solve the growing problem of phone bacteria. Millions of mobile users throughout the world benefit from this product. DMAX promises to strictly conduct 100% quality inspection and continuously improve customer service to meet the need of this ever-changing market.



Media Contact

Company Name: DMAX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

Address: 3/F-5/F, Building C, Hongsheng Industrial Park, Shibei Avenue, Panyu District, Guangzhou, China

Telephone: +86 13560188852, +86 2034317294

E-mail: Devin@vmax.com.cn

Website: https://www.vmax.com.cn