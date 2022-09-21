DMC Systems Is an Authorized Dealer of Savant Premium Smart Home System in Boulder City and Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2022 --DMC Systems has been associated with the cabling and security industry for over two decades. They offer advanced home automation, CCTV, and security systems in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas, Nevada. DMC Systems is staffed with Authorized dealer and factory-trained installers who can undertake projects of almost any size, and can capably cater to both residential and commercial clients.



Smart home systems have become popular today. They offer a range of tangible benefits to homeowners, making their life more comfortable, freeing up their time, providing better security, and leading to superior cost and energy savings. DMC Systems is renowned for being the authorized dealer and trained installer for Savant premium smart home system in Boulder City and Las Vegas, Nevada. Savant systems are prominent for bringing an unparalleled level of convenience in entertainment, climate, security, lighting, and more, from just a single, intuitive app. The new-age Savant home automation systems can be customized to fit any house, including its home theater rooms, pool features, outdoor lighting, and more.



Popular Automation Features of Savant premium smart home system includes the "Away" feature that can be used for turning on alarms, turning off lights, locking all doors, resetting the thermostat for energy savings, and setting motion control. On the other hand, the "Home" setting allows people to change their thermostats for comfort levels, and the "Good night" feature automatically sets the nighttime thermostat. One can even personalize their Savant smart home systems. For instance, a "backyard party" setting can involve switching pool features and backyard speakers.



DMC Systems can seamlessly install Savant premium smart home systems at any home. The installation process may include switching out electrical boxes and outlets and making all the network connections.



Give DMC Systems 702-825-1978 to know more about the services offered by them.



About DMC Systems

DMC Systems offers Home Automation, Home Security, CCTV, and Home Theater Installation services in Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Boulder City, and nearby areas.