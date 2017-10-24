Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2017 --By help of a newly developed app, visitors could compare real life products digitally as soon as they were placed on the display of a multitouch table. No matter whether skin care products, smartphones or exquisite spirits - the objects were detected at their specific position and corresponding information was displayed. Whenever several products of the same category lay on the display, a comparative table opened between them. This "product presentation of the future" can be deployed at point of sale, in flagship stores and retail areas.



The recognition of these real life products were implemented by so called marker objects. Chips the size of a beer mat are simply glued under any chosen object and linked with any desired digital information and app via software. This technology was developed by eyefactive and refined by 3M.



The American specialist for touch technology showcased several touchscreens with the so called PCAP technology, functioning on the same principle as modern smartphones and tablets. Screens are available in various sizes up to 65" and with 80 touch points they clearly surpass the current industry standard.



All applications showcased at the exhibition stand stem from eyefactive's very own online market place for professional touchscreen software. Similar to known homepage builders apps can be customized with individual content and designs through a simple CMS. They can be directly downloaded from eyefactive's app store and are neatly arranged in categories such as "presentation", "multimedia" or "games". Visitors at dmexco could interactively try out various fields of application like retail, hotel, museum, cinema or casino among others.



Additionally eyefactive presented its AURORA system - a round multitouch display integrated into a table. The technology is based on rear projection in combination with cameras, that can detect an unlimited number of touch points and objects. By means of this technology developed by eyefactive, interactive installations of any size and shape can be implemented.



The HYPEBOX has a transparent touch display, where digital information can be superimposed on a real life 3D product placed behind the screen. The hardware portfolio on display was completed by the SAPPHIRE system - an interactive shop window. Here the entire technology is safely hidden behind glass and hence ideal for use after closing hours at point of sale.



www.eyefactive.com

www.multitouch-appstore.com