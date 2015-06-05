DMI Music Launches Playlist Connect on the CUBE Content Delivery Platform

Pasadena, CA, and Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --DMI Music launches Playlist Connect for quality resellers in the US and Canada. Playlist Connect provides resellers and their business customers with a diverse array of music, from top-selling pop icons to under-the-radar indie bands, Nashville superstars to cutting-edge EDM artists. Leveraging DMI's long-established relationships with labels and artists, Playlist Connect offers unparalleled access to the music customers want to hear. "Resellers providing business music solutions to their customers have told us they are simply not happy with their existing music solutions. They want a more diverse and quality product, all at a better price point. Playlist Connect delivers this in spades." says Annette Robinson, SVP, Sales & Business Development, DMI Music.



The CUBE content delivery platform, developed by Exponential Solutions, was the clear choice to handle the delivery, scheduling and overall reseller content management for Playlist Connect. The CUBE is the industry's leading next-generation solution for the In-Store and On Hold markets, combining powerful management tools with real-time delivery of music and messaging. Each CUBE on-site player is a powerful solid-state system, with a sleek design and minimal space and power requirements. "There is nothing in the industry that can match the overall reliability and level of security of the CUBE. Not only does it have the best in class messaging engine, but its unique adaptive architecture ensures we can easily modify our solution as our clients' business requirements change" says Bryan Wandel, SVP, In-Store Music & Messaging, DMI Music.



"We're thrilled to have Playlist Connect on board," says Charl Coetzee, founder and chief architect of the CUBE platform. "Playlist Connect's credentials, licensing and client roster is impeccable. Everything about Playlist Connect is superior to what the industry's been used to; from the music to the technology, the price point to the real time capabilities. This is the dawn of a new era for audio resellers, audio marketing providers, and their business customers."



About Playlist Connect

Playlist Connect is a music offering developed for the reseller market. Playlist Connect was developed and branded by DMI Music. DMI develops and executes comprehensive music branding strategies and programs using the emotional power of music to connect brands to consumers. DMI Music offers custom campaigns and creative executions that break through to today's media-savvy consumers for clients such as National CineMedia, Kohl's, AARP, UnitedHealthcare, General Mills and Christopher & Banks.



For more information, visit http://playlistconnect.com



About Exponential Solutions

Exponential Solutions is the developer and supplier of the CUBE audio and visual content delivery platform. The CUBE is the world-leading solution for the In-Store and Music On Hold markets. Clients include some of the largest and most experienced industry Service Providers and Music Suppliers, with installations in 47 countries. Exponential Solutions is a subsidiary of Tygus Inc., which was founded in 2003.



For more information, visit http://cubemc.com



