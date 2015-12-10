DML Global Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Storage Trunks

Groveport, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --Donna Lesko is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.QualityStorageTrunksPlus.com. The website offers a wide selection of storage trunks including travel storage trunks, storage chests, outdoor storage chests, children's toy chests, upholstered storage trunks, storage benches, and wooden storage trunks. Lesko was inspired to start her website by her love of storage trunks. She wanted to offer customers great storage trunks that they could use to add storage to any area of their home.



There are many excellent storage trunks and chests available within the merchandise of QualityStorageTrunksPlus.com. The website offers products including cedar chests, steamer trunk coffee tables, wooden trunks, wicker storage chests, storage benches, ottoman benches, and much more. One of the more popular items on the website is the entryway storage bench since this is gorgeous and the perfect complement to any entrance way. The website also carries children's toy chests which are affordable and perfect for helping children stay organized. In the future, Lesko will continue to add new items to her site as she finds new ones that would be perfect for her customers. She will also be highlighting sale products as new sales come and go.



Providing a website that has a personal touch, is very important to Lesko regarding QualityStorageTrunksPlus.com. She has taken a great deal of care when building her website and choosing products for the site. All of the products on her website are handpicked to ensure that only quality products appear on the website. The website is also divided out into categories to help customers find all of the items that they are looking for without searching through all of the products.



In addition to the main website, Lesko is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourTrunkBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to storage trunks. Lesko will be highlighting each products on her main website, giving some information about each of these items, and highlighting the features of these items through some personal stories. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with further information about the products so that they are able to make more informed purchasing decisions.



About http://QualityStorageTrunksPlus.com

http://QualityStorageTrunksPlus.com, a division of DML Global Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Donna Lesko.



Donna Lesko

http://www.QualityStorageTrunksPlus.com

614-596-0745



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com