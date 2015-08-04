DMM Online Solutions, Inc. Launches Website Featuring High Quality Mirrors

Ilwaco, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --Donna Magnuson is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BestSellingMirrors.com. The website offers many beautiful American made mirrors including wall mirrors, floor mirrors, and vanity mirrors. Magnuson decided to start her website because she was interested in mirrors and the way that these could be used in home decoration. She wanted to provide people with high quality mirrors that they could use in their homes.



There are many excellent products featured within the merchandise of BestSellingMirrors.com. The website offers products including contemporary floor mirrors, decorative wall mirrors, silver wall mirrors, makeup mirrors, living room wall mirrors, large floor mirrors, framed wall mirrors, and much more. In the future, Magnuson would like to continue adding new mirrors. She hopes to offer a wide selection of mirrors to customers and later expand to offer additional home decor pieces.



Providing a website with great customer service and high quality products to choose from is very important to Magnuson regarding BestSellingMirrors.com. The mirrors on the website are made in America with natural products. She hand selects each of the mirrors for her site to ensure that they are the best mirrors she can add. Customer service is something that she focuses on specifically so that she can work with her customers on an individual basis. Customers are able to contact her directly via phone or email if they have any questions or need help with anything.



To complement the main website, Magnuson is also launching a blog located at http://www.AllAboutMirrorsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to decorating your home, how to decorate with mirrors, and what sort of mirrors work well in different spaces. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information that will help them decide which kind of mirrors would be good for their homes.



About BestSellingMirrors.com

BestSellingMirrors.com, a division of DMM Online Solutions, Inc., is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Donna Magnuson.



Donna Magnuson

http://www.BestSellingMirrors.com

360-642-7116

360-703-4429

iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com