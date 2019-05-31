Do Pen Pals REALLY Make a Difference to the Incarcerated?

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2019 --After the fresh investment of a new website and marketing initiatives, Penacon is already reaping the praise from inmates who have found connections that have made a remarkable difference in their quality of life. Inmate, Michael Welch, happily took the time to write to Penacon to thank them for their service. Why? Because he found his soulmate. It is possible!



Studies have shown that prisoners said having a pen pal helped them:



feel less isolated



make changes to their self-identity



boost their happiness through having a distraction from the routine of prison life



and raise their hopes for life beyond prison



Inmates or their loved ones can purchase ads and begin the journey of finding someone to share life with. Click here for pricing information, packages and tips!



Having doubts about writing a prisoner?

It's understandable to be hesitant about writing someone who is in prison. Keep in mind, not all who are incarcerated are guilty of hideous crimes. There really are some good people who are just looking for someone to help make their day a little brighter.



Read this! Hesitating to Write a Prisoner?