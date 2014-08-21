Do Poor People Have an Increased Risk of HPV Infection? The CBCD Examines the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --“Infected with the HPV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Studies show that the level of an individual’s income significantly impacts the risk of acquiring an HPV infection and resulting diseases. For example, Dr. Myriam Nadia Amimi, M.D. wrote that “increased prevalence and risk of cervical cancer in women of lower SES has been documented in several studies.” (1) Dr. Amimi is an obstetrician/gynecologist (OBGYN) at the Sault Area Hospitals in Canada. Dr. Benard and colleagues wrote in a 2008 study that “lower education and higher poverty were found to be associated with increased penile, cervical, and vaginal invasive cancer incidence rates.” (2) HPV is known to be involved in the pathogenesis (origin and development) of these cancers. Dr. Benard is from the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. The CBCD believes that this highlights the need for HPV remedies that can be afforded by the poor.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that Americans infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



When it comes to HPV infection, research shows that “women living in the most deprived areas have rates more than three times as high as those in the least deprived areas … in addition a link has been demonstrated between social class and cervical cancer.” (4)



What Treatments are Available that Target HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (2) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV. In addition, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are affordable.



A month’s supply of Novirin (1 bottle with 60 capsules) is $52.99 and a month’s supply of Gene-Eden-VIR (1 bottle with 60 capsules) is $42.99. This equals about a $1.50 per day.



The CBCD therefore recommends that individuals infected with the HPV virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



