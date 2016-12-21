Do the Right Thing During the Holiday Season

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2016 --"Given the fact the editors of an online dictionary chose 'xenophobia' as their 2016 Word of the Year, I think we can agree that these are challenging times. The presidential election was emotionally charged, and in its wake, the country seems divided. This election has raised the specter of a country divided along many lines – political party, race, religion, ancestry and ethnicity, gender and gender identification, and sexual preference – and the list goes on. Some families didn't even celebrate Thanksgiving together because emotions were too heated. We need to remember what's important, and that is to do the right thing. " So says Arthur M. Lauretano, MD, MS, FACS who is an otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeon in the Boston area. He is presently the Medical Director of the Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancer Center and the Medical Director of Inpatient Specialty Services at Lowell General Hospital, where he specializes in thyroid, parathyroid, robotic, and head and neck surgery.



Dr. Lauretano is the author of a book called Do the Right Thing: A Surgeon's Approach to Life. In his book, he explains what doing the right thing means to him. "When I was an intern, I asked a senior resident for advice regarding a particular patient who was having some postoperative complications. I gave the resident the relevant information regarding the patient, my assessment, and potential plans of action. I asked him for his recommendations, and his answer was simple: 'Do the right thing.' These words have always stayed with me. Those four words convey so much. There is a 'right thing' that we can do in any given situation. There is a moral compass that can direct us to do the right thing. There is a positive impact we can have on--continued--others and on society when we choose to do the right thing. There is so much self-satisfaction and fulfillment we can obtain by doing the right thing. After years of learning from my patients and from recognizing how my experiences in medicine can be extrapolated to life in general, I believe we are all capable of, perhaps even obligated to, and most importantly benefitted by doing the right thing."



During the holiday season, and every day of the year, Dr. Lauretano hopes that people will focus on the good they see in others and the respect we should have for one another. Also, he wants everyone to focus on their own life and find something for which to be grateful. "Step away from the negativity we have seen, and focus on a positive element. Perhaps it is as simple as having family members come together for the holiday, or surviving an illness and having the health care you need to address that illness. Maybe it is being able to endure a difficult time, or having the friends and family to support you.



"Considering the sense of division our country has felt during this election season, isn't this holiday season a wonderful opportunity to bridge gaps, to resolve those differences, and to give each other something to be thankful about?" Dr. Lauretano asks. "I don't think there's ever been a more important time to focus on doing the right thing, and to commit to feeling grateful for the contribution everyone can make to the world."



