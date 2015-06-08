Do You Appreciate U.S. Veterans

Stone Mountain, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2015 --Local Business, BusiNeighbor Inc., needs support to be moved on to the next step for a $100,000 Grant from [Insert business's logo] Mission Main Street Grants®



Stone Mountain Georgia – BusiNeighbor Inc., a local nonprofit organization, has applied for a $100,000 grant from Chase's, Mission Main Street Grants®. BusiNeighbor Inc. must submit a questionnaire outlining a business plan that will result in growth of the business and receive at least 250 votes to be eligible for a grant. Full eligibility requirements are available in the Program Rules (https://www.missionmainstreetgrants.com/rules). Customers, fans and community members can show support for BusiNeighbor Inc. by voting at http://www.MissionMainStreetGrants.com https://www.missionmainstreetgrants.com/b/65545 using Facebook Connect.



The voting deadline is June 19, 2015 and grant recipients will be selected by expert panelists. BusiNeighbor Inc. will use the grant to open a Veterans Recreation Center for Veterans suffering with depression and PTSD. Receiving this grant would be an unbelievable opportunity to provide an environment for healing and recovery.



Through Mission Main Street Grants, Chase will award $2 million to 20 small business across America. All businesses that apply for a grant and meet the eligibility requirements will receive access to a small business webcast by Premier Sponsor, LinkedIn. In addition, the 20 grant recipients will receive a trip to LinkedIn headquarters.



The 20 grant recipients will be announced in September 2015. For additional details about Mission Main Street Grants visit http://www.MissionMainStreetGrants.com



About Mission Main Street Grants

Demonstrating an ongoing commitment to small business, Chase launched Mission Main Street Grants, a program that will award 20 grants of $100,000 to small businesses across America. By completing a business profile, a grant questionnaire, and meeting relevant eligibility requirements, small businesses will have access to special offers from the Premier Sponsor, LinkedIn. Chase is committed to helping small businesses so they can take big steps for their business and community.



About BusiNeighbor Inc. ®

BusiNeighbor.org is a registered 501©3 built on honesty and a commitment to serve people within the community. BusiNeighbor.org consists of philanthropic efforts from compassionate volunteers, enthusiastic entrepreneurs, and generous business owners by using social media, technology, and marketing to raise money and awareness. BusiNeighbor.org believes it is essential to foster social giving that sincerely serves the community, restores hope, and rebuilds self-belief. BusiNeighbor.org's motto is to sow seeds now and help people grow today from those seeds planted.



Media Contact:

BusiNeighbor Inc. 678-926-8038

Corinthians Scott; info@BusiNeighbor.org