Doc.It Wins Customer Satisfaction Award from K2 Enterprises

Ancaster, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2021 --Doc.It® by IRIS, an industry-leading provider of a powerful and scalable full suite of document management, workflow, document storage, and web portal products for accounting firms, has been awarded a K2 Enterprises (K2e) Quality Award.



Every year the leadership team at K2e identifies select companies and presents their Quality Awards. Doc.It® is proud to announce they have been awarded the K2 Enterprises Quality Award in Customer Satisfaction. "Doc.It continues to meet and exceed customer expectations with both the product and the associated support. The Doc.It team is setting expectations in the accounting profession high and continues to innovate," stated Randy Johnston, Executive Vice President of K2 Enterprises.



Doc.It® Suite integrates with other software applications in use in accounting firms, including CaseWare, DocuSign, Microsoft Office, tax software and many more. Doc.It provides everything a firm needs to optimize document management and become highly efficient, which results in a great customer experience. Doc.It® Suite is available by subscription and provides a collection of powerful tools for one low monthly fee:



- Document Management

- Workflow

- Scan & Organize

- PDF Editor

- Web Portal

- Document Archive

- Reports

- Document Search



About Doc.It®

Doc.It® was built by accountants for accountants. We provide document management, workflow, document storage and web portal products that help accounting firms ease the administrative workload and improve data security around repeatable processes as they go about their accounting, tax, audit and assurance work. Doc.It® is solely focused on providing software solutions to accounting firms and their practitioners.



About K2 Enterprises

K2 Enterprises delivers quality technology seminars and conferences to business professionals. We work cooperatively with professional organizations, such as state CPA societies and associations of Chartered Accountants, and vendors of technology products. K2 also provides consulting services and advice on technology.



To request a demo, pricing, or for more information, please contact Doc.It®:

Call: 888-693-6248 (Ext 1)

Email: info@doc-it.com

Website: www.doc-it.com