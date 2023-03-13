DocSend Updates 5 Key Resource Blogs for Startup Founders

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2023 --DocSend, the leading virtual data room provider, has recently updated its five essential resource blogs to provide startup founders with the latest insights and strategies for building successful businesses.



The updated blogs cover a range of topics, including:



Best Pitch Deck Examples & Analysis to Help Build Pitch Decks for 2023. It used to be that a good-idea-turned-PowerPoint was enough to get some amount of funding, but this is not the case in 2023. These startup pitch deck examples wouldn't cut it in 2023 — and we'll tell you why.



How to Create a Winning Business Development Strategy. Having a well-constructed business development strategy is one of the strongest safeguards you can have for your business



Board Management 101: Understanding the Role of the board of directors. When it's time to put together your board of directors, you need to know exactly what the role of the board entails. Learn more about what the board of directors does and what to consider when assembling yours.



Private Equity vs. Venture Capital: What Founders Need to Know. If you're a start-up in need of a cash influx, you may be wondering what type of fundraising dollars to pursue. DocSend can help.



Your Virtual Data Room Provider May Not Be as Secure as You Think. Your virtual data room provider may not be as secure as you think. These days, encrypting high-stakes documents simply isn't enough. Here's how to go beyond a password when securing business-critical documents in your virtual data room.



DocSend understands startup founders' challenges when building a business. That's why DocSend updated its resource blogs to provide the most up-to-date information and strategies for success. DocSend's team of experts has years of experience in the startup world and is committed to helping founders build lasting partnerships that drive growth.



About DocSend

DocSend enables companies to share business-critical documents with ease and get real-time actionable feedback. With DocSend's security and control, startup founders, investors, executives, and business development professionals can build business partnerships that have a lasting impact. Over 21,000 customers of all sizes use DocSend today. Learn more at docsend.com.