Doctor House Calls Are Back—Nationwide

Sheridan, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --WebDocOnline today announces its partnership with MDLIVE to provide low-cost, month-to-month medical memberships that provide individuals and families with unlimited access to doctors from the comfort of their homes or offices.



"The majority of the reasons people see doctors can now be diagnosed and treated over the phone or through videoconferencing," said WebDocOnline CEO Neal Fluhrer. "People living in the US now have affordable access to physicians whenever, wherever, without waiting in doctors' offices or paying copays or deductibles."



Forget waiting days or weeks to see your physician – the doctor will see you now! All doctors are board-certified with an average of 15 years experience in their field. Approximately 95% of common and acute medical issues such as, headaches, sinus or ear infections, rashes, joint pain, cold and flu, asthma, and more can be treated via mobile app, email, phone consultation or videoconferencing.



More than 200 million families use telemedicine as a health insurance alternative or supplement. For as little as $14.95 per month, WebDocOnline members can have access to a roster of more than 2,300 doctors and therapists who are on-call 24/7/365. Each WebDocOnline membership includes up to 85% off of prescription drugs from local pharmacies.



In addition to diagnosing and treating illnesses via online, phone or video consultation, doctors can prescribe medication to WebDocOnline members at no extra charge.



WebDocOnline members, whether insured, uninsured, traveling, or at their homes or offices, can save time and money by receiving affordable, expert medical advice from board-certified physicians to fit their schedule.



WebDocOnline is as easy as 1-2-3. Get started by activating your account at http://www.webdoconline.com. Next, privately consult with your physician and receive prescriptions, if needed.



About WebDocOnline

The mission of WebDocOnline is to connect people living in the US with licensed, board-certified physicians who are committed to providing convenient, quality care to members 24 hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year. WebDocOnline is an affiliate of MDLIVE.



For further information, visit http://www.webdoconline.com



For Further Information:

Michael Morrison

Public Relations Counsel

Smooth Speak LLC

(850) 745-4321

mike@smoothspeak.com