Doctors in New York Provide Non-Surgical Pain Relief for Patients with Chronic Shoulder Pain

Massapequa, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Millions of Americans suffer from shoulder pain, which can be debilitating and keep sufferers from doing even the simplest of daily tasks, such as combing their hair or signing their name. The shoulder consists of many muscles, tendons, and ligaments within the ball-and-socket joint. Because it contains so many elements working together, a number of complications can occur. If even just one part is compromised in any way, a person can be in a great deal of pain. The professionals at Joint Relief Associates of New York practice effective, non-invasive and non-surgical, methods to fix the core issue.



Inconvenient injuries of the shoulder cause pain and for the area of the body with the most range of motion, it is important to restore the shoulder to complete mobility. Joint Relief Associates of New York suggest massage therapy to ease muscle tension, chiropractic care to realign, and specific exercises to maintain the effect from massage and chiropractic therapies. These methods have kept many patients from invasive surgeries that may cause long-term side effects.



The most common complications of the shoulder include inflammation (bursitis), instability, arthritis, and fracture. The shoulder joint is one of the most vulnerable joints in the body, but treatment options for shoulder problems are simple. 90 percent of patients who have some kind of shoulder issue, are treated without surgery. The doctors and physical therapists provide a free initial consultation in which a thorough examination is given. They will ask questions regarding the pain, ask patients to do certain arm movements within reason, and may even take an x-ray. After they analyze the information, they can make the recommendations to restore the shoulder.



The specialists at Joint Relief Associates of New York desire that all patients live pain-free lifestyles and enjoy their favorite sports, as well a comfortable daily life. They are proud to be providers of pain-free lifestyles through non-invasive methods. They use the latest technology to diagnose the conditions of the shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee. By utilizing the technology and their expertise, patients are able to return to the activities they love and Joint Relief Associates of New York is proud to provide comfort for their patients.



