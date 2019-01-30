DocuFreezer 3.0 Converts Files to PDF Faster and Recognizes Text Using OCR

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --fCoder SIA has released a new version of DocuFreezer – their free PDF converter. The latest major update 3.0 will be useful for those who often need to convert multiple documents into PDF or images.



After the previous update 2.0, released in June 2018, the new version of DocuFreezer gets a more powerful processing core and increased performance.



Batch File Converter + Optical Character Recognition Software



Now DocuFreezer is not only a convenient and free PDF converter but also an OCR system.



DocuFreezer can now OCR your files while converting them. It can export PDF files, images and scanned documents of TIFF, PDF, JPEG formats to TXT or searchable PDF. Therefore, the recognized text from the output files can be copied and then edited. Supported languages include English, Russian, German, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.



In addition to character recognition, the updated version 3.0 has received many other improvements. It allows you to save DWG and DXF drawings to searchable PDF, convert files 2-3 faster than before, split Excel files into separate sheets, and more.



What's new in version 3.0



* Optical text recognition of scanned documents, images and other files and saving them to TXT or searchable PDF



* New supported output file format: TXT



* Ability to convert DWG and DXF drawings to searchable PDF, as well as JPG, PNG, TIFF



* Ability to split Excel files into separate sheets



* Ability to save files to monochrome TIFF or PNG



* Ability to add text watermarks



* Ability to process an unlimited number of files per session



* Improved component for faster conversion to PDF



* Improved component for faster conversion to JPEG, PNG, TIFF



* Improved processing of high-resolution files with high DPI



* Improved conversion of email files EML and MSG with attachments into one PDF



* Improved processing of archives with a multi-level structure



* Other improvements and fixes



Download DocuFreezer



The converter is free for non-commercial use. On the program's website, you can download DocuFreezer 3.0 and see the full list of improvements to the latest version. Download DocuFreezer at: https://www.docufreezer.com



About fCoder SIA

fCoder SIA provides a range of IT solutions which facilitate document processing in various organizations. Headquartered in Latvia, Riga, fCoder develops professional software solutions which simplify daily document-related tasks.



Other software products by fCoder include desktop, server-side and command-line utilities for document and image processing, such as Universal Document Converter, FolderMill, Image Converter Plus, 2Printer, 2JPEG, 2TIFF, DocuFreezer, PhotoMix, and MyViewpad.