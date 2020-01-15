Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2020 --Abreast of the ever-changing requirements for government forms, Emergent announces an update to its management software. The company has announced that updated versions of British Columbia and Ontario Probate forms can now be easily accessed. New additions to corporate forms for many Canadian provinces are available as well. With a continually growing list, the software currently provides law offices in Canada with approximately 1,400 mergeable government forms. All total, 110 newly-updated forms make their way to the fore.



Moreover, Emergent has also added a new functionality to its innovative software program. The new functionality further enhances existing capabilities regarding dividends and promissory notes for shareholders.



Having simplified the process of automation for the merging of precedents and government forms, Emergent continues to lead the way in an industry that was formerly bogged down in costly staff-hours.



Darren Cooper, President and CEO of Emergent, said of the need for change, "It's essential for any business to free up staff to support key areas that require their talents. In the case of tedious paperwork, this has never been more essential to law firms. As the pace gets quicker, law offices need to keep stride to stay competitive. Our management software helps everyone concerned do just that."



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



