Document Scanning and Digitization in Seattle: Large Volume Solutions

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --It's a digital world. In an age where people seem to have the whole world in the palm of their hand, digitization is becoming a greater priority for institutions, organizations, and governments that need to share public resources. For large volume scanning requirements, the team at Micro Com has the resources, equipment, and tenacity to get the job done. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/



MCS Seattle is Seattle's one-stop document scanning service bureau specializing in all forms of document digitization, image scan & data capture, from digitizing microfilm/microfiche and aperture card scanning, to automated invoice processing, through to large format scanning and everything in between. They have been providing these services in the Pacific Northwest and beyond for decades.



One large-scale job was GET-IT—the Government Electronic Transparency Initiative' for Tukwila, which brought together information about Tukwila's development – from 1958 through the present – by combining varied components and media formats into complete, digitized permit and land use files, enabling 24/7 access by staff and the public to these frequently requested records. The full job involved scanning, capturing and indexing 1.2 million images and then using permit numbers to tie the related documents and drawings together for easy access by staff and the public.



The result is that many precious plans, records, and maps can now safely and easily be accessed and shared without potentially harming archival materials. Large volume digitization is a comprehensive solution to digitize plans, maps, paperwork, and even book collections. In some cases, where information is sensitive and cannot be removed, Micro Com may be able to work on-site.



For large volume digitizing of paper records, business records, and other document scanning services, Micro Com Systems in Seattle offers comprehensive services at affordable prices. Call 206-248-3191 to discuss a project and receive a free estimate.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



Micro Com Systems Seattle

Joe Bryant

jbrant@microcomseattle.com

(206) 248-3191

Company website: https://www.microcomseattle.com/