Document Scanning and Digitization in Seattle: Streamline Office Operations and Reduce Paper in 2022

The team at Micro Com Services has provided businesses with document scanning and digitization services in Seattle for over 20 years. Originally established to assist companies and government agencies in their transition to digital capture and storage of office records, today Micro Com provides customized scanning and digitization services to all kinds of businesses.



Some of the services offered by Micro Com include microfilm scanning and paper document scanning, where team members digitally scan papers of any size and weight, this includes large format scanning for maps and plans, which can then be shared among different offices and parties at the click of a button—or two.



For eco-minded businesses serious about reducing paperwork in 2022, Micro Com's scanning and digitization services are a great way to reduce the ugly paper records littering up and office. Imagine ledgers, receipts, invoices—all stored conveniently online, without gumming up the office scanner.



Other services offered by Micro Com include aperture card scanning, archival scanning (for rare and precious books), and medical records scanning for offices that want to streamline office operations with fast and flexible medical and dental chart scanning services.



With a QA process that guarantees accuracy between original and scanned documents, the team at Micro Com is a dependable resource for businesses that need accurate replications for all kinds of purposes.



For offices ready to take advantage of all the benefits of digitization, including reduced paperwork and easier automation, Micro Com accounts for different needs before coming up with customized solutions for all kinds of budgets.



Request a free estimate or call 206-248-3191 to learn more about document scanning and digitization services in Seattle.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



