Document Scanning Service in Vancouver Releases New What's What Video

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2021 --How can document imaging benefit a business? It's an incredibly flexible service with a variety of applications. For businesses looking to streamline paper handling, information flow, and increase customer service, Micro Com Systems in Vancouver has released new videos detailing how document imaging can help. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/videos/



The videos dive into Micro Com's capabilities and quality procedures for scanning various media including letter/legal & large format, paper-based documents, microfilm, plus photos and negatives.



As a team that's been in the document imaging business since 1975, Micro Com Systems has supported government institutions at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels as well as legal firms, medical practices, utilities, manufacturers, and private sector businesses of all kinds.



MCS provides High-volume document scanning services for paper documents, large format plans, and maps, microfiche and film, books, photographs, and negatives. Whatever the project, the team at Micro Com works to organize documents to efficiently pass through a scanner. This means removing staples and paperclips, repairing tears, and bundling documents for efficient processing.



What sets Micro Com Systems apart is their dedication to Quality Control (QC). Every image is checked for quality by conducting an original to scanned image comparison. Any substandard or missing images are rescanned.



All kinds of indexing solutions, including text capture can be applied to make complex data, presented in multi-page PDF files, more searchable and shareable—no more paper required.



Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



