Document Solutions Announces 3i Pure Water Technology for Water Coolers in New York

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --Document Solutions is delighted to simplify the business life of their esteemed clientele by delivering excellent customer service and quality management solutions consisting of office technology and networking services. Recently, the company has announced the launch of 3i Pure Water Technology that eliminates the environmental and workplace impact of bottled water systems. With this newest system, the demand for the supply of fresh, pure, and healthy drinking water has been remarkably met.



One of the spokespersons of the company says, "The idea behind this innovative use of technology in water coolers in New York is to keep the employees energized, enabling them to deliver the best performance. The new system is uniquely designed to eliminate microbiological contamination as well as airborne contamination." "During the ATS process, they inject activated oxygen in order enrich the taste of the water. One of the finest features added to the system is filter replacement notification light. It notifies one as to when service team should be called to replace the filter," says the expert.



"The ergonomic design delivers an optimum dispense height and spacious dispense area for large containers which prevent germ contamination of the dispense nozzle," the company reported.



The company also sheds light on the features that ensure protection against cross contamination of germs within the workplace. Anti-microbial touchpad and its surrounding surfaces are accordingly manufactured and tested to serve the cause.



The newest system features a dispense area light that lights up the dispensing area to easily identify drip tray "bulls-eye" for precise dispensing keeping the work environment neat and clean.



With Document Solutions providing water cooler systems, employees won't have to deal with bottles anymore. The company eliminates the hassle of running out of drinking water.



