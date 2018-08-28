Document Solutions Announces a Steady Supply of 3D Printers in New York and NY

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2018 --With advancement of technology, the market is increasingly brimming with 3D printers which come in different types of and has different features with them. There are variety of 3D printers in the market and these are selective laser sintering (SLS), Stereo Lithography (SLA) and Fused deposit Modeling. Document Solutions is one such company offering 3D printers in field of education, engineering, design, architecture, security, medical, dental, sports, aerospace, film, and automotive.



The bigger the build volume area, the bigger the objects! Document Solutions offer 3D Printers in New York and NY that allow the engineers and designers to print 1m3 objects. Besides, one can choose the resolution to create the low and high resolution objects. A high resolution objects is very smooth and it is difficult to see the layers whereas the low resolution object has thicker layers which can be seen with one's eyes. Some 3D printers provide one the facility of layer resolutions and whereas the other printers provide one the facility of 2-3 resolution options.



The higher the resolution, the lower the speed and vice versa. The complexity level and the material used in printing also affect the speed of the printing. At Document Solutions, one can have quality 3D printers that make printing simple and smooth.



One another and important aspect is that how many extruders a 3D printer has. Printer with more than one extruder will help one to print the object in different material and different colors. Most of the printer comes with one nozzle per extruder and exceptions are also there. Document Solutions allows experts to choose the 3D printers at reasonable cost. The cost varies according to the requirements and specifications.



In addition to 3D Printers, Document Solutions also offers other products including copier, office printers, fax machines, print saving calculators, water coolers in New York and New Jersey.



About Document Solutions

Document Solutions will do everything they can to provide their clients with the right technology for their needs and keep copier system running smoothly, every day, all day. They keep track of innovations and upgrades to your products and processes that could save the clients time and cut costs.