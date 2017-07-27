Document Solutions Brings in Quality Water Coolers in New York and New Jersey

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Increasing demand for water from a growing population, faster depletion of water resources than is replenished, and the contamination of ground water tables and surface water bodies are lending momentum to the water treatment systems market in commercial and residential segments. Document Solutions brings in new pure water technology to compensate workplace consumption increases. To learn more about water coolers in New York and New Jersey, call them immediately.



The chief objective behind this launch is to eliminate airborne contamination and microbiological contamination. The best part of having this system is to be relieved from dealing with bottles as it removes the hassle of running out of drinking water.



As far safety and security are concerned, with their water cooler system installed at commercial space, the potential risk of injury from lifting 40-pound bottles has been eliminated. Additionally, it also reduces the risk of potential workers compensation claim. As with bottle deliveries, one will have to deal with unknown individuals, which is quite unlikely with Document Solutions.



At Document Solutions, customers can now request a free water test for their convenience. To do this, they need to fill a request form which is available on their official website. Within 24 hours, they will be responded by the experts at Document Solutions.



As for customer service and proactive management, Document Solutions is right up there to simplify its client's business life by providing award winning customer service. They can understand the value of the investment. This is why they have introduced 3i Pure Water Technology that eliminates the environmental and workplace impact of bottled water systems while supplying pure, fresh, and healthy drinking water at the point of use.



The brilliant features and superior functionality of the system make it an automatic choice in the industry sector. In addition to water cooler system, Document Solutions also provides copier repair services while supplying 3d printers in New York and New Jersey.



About Document Solutions

Document Solutions will do everything they can to provide their clients with the right technology for their needs and keep copier system running smoothly, every day, all day. They keep track of innovations and upgrades to your products and processes that could save the clients time and cut costs.