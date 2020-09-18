Kenilworth, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2020 --Document Solutions Business Life Simplified is dedicated to providing offices in New Jersey with the tools and technologies needed to communicate effectively with clients while working from home. Unified communications, VOIP phone systems & security keep employees productive during these unique times.



The recent pandemic has caused millions of businesses nationwide to temporarily shut their doors and begin a trend of working from home. For offices that are not used to working virtually, the pandemic has proven to be a challenge. While some offices scrounge to keep good communications with teammates and clients, Document Solutions has risen to the challenge of helping businesses stay productive and communicate effectively while working from home through unified communications and VOIP phone systems & security.



Unified communication includes a vast range of technologies and systems to keep employees and clients well-connected. Falling under the realm of unified communications is video calling software, instant messaging, collaboration services, and unified messaging to name a few. Document Solutions knows that communication and collaboration are crucial for the virtual workspace, which is why they help businesses find the perfect unified communication system that fits their team's needs.



VOIP phone systems and network security are also essential for businesses working from home. Features like firewall management and instantaneous 4G LTE connection ensure that teams have a reliable and safe connection when working virtually and can be transformative for virtual teams. Not to mention, friendly and reliable support when issues occur goes a long way. For office communication, IT planning, and implementation, as well as network security, Document Solutions offers the right solution at the right price.



About Document Solutions

Document Solutions Business Life Simplified is an office IT and Communications management company dedicated to providing clients with a vast range of services and resources to improve work environments and ease the burden of network management and connecting team members and clients. Serving offices of all sizes in New Jersey and the surrounding areas, Document Solutions works closely with companies to find the right office communications and IT solutions for their specific needs. By offering unified communications / VOIP phone systems & network security services, Document Solutions has helped businesses stay on top of communications even while working from home. Visit https://www.dsbls.com/ today to learn more about the various solutions Document Solutions can offer to simplify your business.