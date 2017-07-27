Document Solutions Helps Integrate Business with 3D Printers in New York and New Jersey

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --There are office printers that print out documents and others that always seem to jam. And then there are those that make the office itself, thanks to 3D Printing technology. With 3d printers in New York and New Jersey, one can now build models, such as a phone case, figurines, cos-play materials, musical instruments, just to name a few. As a matter of fact, these devices offer endless possibilities. This is where Document Solution comes in. Before one dives into this world, one should be familiar with the ins and outs of this latest blessing of technology.



3D Printers use state-of-the-art technologies that help one produce three dimensional objects that vary from parts, models, and toys and many others from digital 3D files. Over the years, the technology has been embraced in various sectors and industries and for this reason, the demand for these machines in commercial sector has remarkably increased. While small 3D printers are usually preferred for home needs or bigger, there are more sophisticated models too for commercial 3D printing or for industrial production purposes.



At Document Solution, one can see some of the most sophisticated, efficient, and affordable copiers and printers available. They keep one's costs and usage under control with managed print services. They can also analyze the use of an office printers in commercial space and helps one seamlessly integrate the right printing solution into one's office system.



Be it large format printers or copiers repairs, Document Solutions performs all such tasks with finesse and ease. Large format printers allow one to view large documents, including public work documents, wide format engineering schematics, technical drawings, architectural plans, and many others. At Document Solutions, the experts can handle virtually any and every kind of large format print media using compact design and modular, scalable configurations.



In addition to 3D printers, Document Solutions also specializes in managed IT services, managed print services, copiers repairs, water coolers in New York and New Jersey.



About Document Solutions

Document Solutions will do everything they can to provide their clients with the right technology for their needs and keep copier system running smoothly, every day, all day. They keep track of innovations and upgrades to your products and processes that could save the clients time and cut costs.