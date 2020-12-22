New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2020 --Document Solutions Business Life Simplified provides bottle-less water cooler technology to New York and New Jersey businesses looking to make the switch from traditional water cooling technology.



Traditional water coolers are not the ideal solution for offices. Encased in plastic holding tanks, water bottles are susceptible to germ and bacteria growth that can tarnish the water supply for offices. In addition to tarnished water supply, traditional water coolers can actually cost offices more long-term with their continuous refills.



Smart offices in New Jersey and New York are making the switch to bottle-less water cooler technology and saving money with a fresh and continuous water supply. When it comes down to it, the human body needs fresh water, and traditional coolers just aren't cutting it anymore.



Making the switch to bottle-less water coolers is hassle-free. With most offices looking to remove outdated water cooler technology, offices can get the new bottle-less cooler they require and save money on the initial purchase. Not to mention, bottle-less coolers pay for themselves in the long-run by eliminating the need for costly refills.



Document Solutions also handles all aspects of bottle-less water cooler installation to make the switch easy for businesses. By replacing old and outdated technology with innovative coolers, Document Solutions ensures that offices have reliable freshwater at all times. With the push of a button, workers and clients can always have fresh, cold, and clean water.



About Document Solutions

Document Solutions Business Life Simplified provides bottle-less water cooler technology to offices in New Jersey, New York, and the surrounding areas. With advanced bottle-less water cooler solutions, Document Solutions stays up-to-date on the most recent and innovative water cooler technologies to offer clients the most efficient, affordable, and functional technology on the market.



Known for their extensive inventory of office technology solutions, Document Solutions makes life simplified for businesses looking to make their offices more practical and functional. Learn more about bottle-less water coolers by visiting www.dsbls.com