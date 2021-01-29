New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2021 --Document Solutions Business Life Simplified provides businesses in New York, New Jersey, and the surrounding areas with managed network services that check all the boxes.



IT services are meant to implement preventative measures for businesses to keep their data, employees, and businesses secure. With the increase in data breaches, it's crucial that all businesses in NY, NJ, and the surrounding areas have secure network services that fit all their safety concerns.



Instead of relying on IT services that fix issues after they occur, it's time for businesses to prevent issues in the first place, and Document Solutions Business Life Simplified does just that. Document Solutions can answer yes to all the following questions, but most IT services cannot.



Are devices and networks monitored for threats 24 hours a day? Or only on the clock?



Can team members access networks remotely and receive IT support remotely?



Is all data secure? Is it backed-up?

Are networks still protected with updated malware protection, firewalls, and/or web filtering?



Document Solutions safeguards businesses from all angles by combating threats before they become security breaches. Not only does this proactive stance keep businesses protected, but it prevents companies from the unwanted expenses associated with repairing IT systems after they crash. It's better to be safe than sorry, and Document Solutions knows it!



About Document Solutions Business Life Simplified

Document Solutions Business Life Simplified addresses the unique needs of businesses in New Jersey, New York, and the surrounding areas with network services that monitor, safeguard, and protect business devices and data. With a team of skilled technicians ready to help at the drop of a hat, businesses in the NY, NJ area can rest easy knowing that Document Solutions has their back. For more information on Document Solutions and network services in the New York/New Jersey area call 877-937-6977 or visit www.dsbls.com.