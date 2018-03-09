Document Solutions Offers Quality Water Coolers in New York and New Jersey for Work Spaces

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2018 --Drinking water is not all about satiating the thirst by drinking straight from the tap anymore. Nor does it warrant lugging heavy bottles of water into the office so that the employees can quench their thirsts. Trust Document Solutions to provide the right solution by way of quality water coolers in New York and New Jersey.



The company has been making life easy for office workers for 20 years or more now by providing them with easy means of lightening their loads. Now it offers to safeguard the health of the employees by providing a suitable water purification system that has been tried and tested by the experts in this field.



The business enterprises also have a choice of utilizing 3i Pure Water that brings completely pure and fresh water to the employees instantly without jeopardizing their health. The active oxygen keeps water fresh and accentuates its taste, so that remaining hydrated at work ceases to be a problem anymore.



The ultraviolet enriched, clean water comes to the thirsty workforce via BluV protection that prevents contamination of the life-giving elixir using a sanitized touchpad to deter microbes. The employer will also be able to opt for the Interpure 1 system that happens to be an environmentally friendly solution instead of bottled water.



The convenience of turning to Document Solutions is unparalleled. It completely negates the need to lift heavy bottles thereby reducing the risk of falling and delivers fresh, technologically enhanced water that is available 24X7.



Call 877-937-6977 for additional information on office equipment in New York and New Jersey.



About Document Solutions

Document Solutions is a trusted name that is instantly recognized in New York & New Jersey office circles. The company has attained the Number 1 position in providing superior office management solutions & equipment for the last 20 years with resounding success. It also offers pure water purification system for offices at present.