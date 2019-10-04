Document Solutions Offers Unmatched Copier Rentals in New York and NY

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2019 --The use of copiers is highly useful in the office, given its ability to produce thousands of documents or duplicate the same. Buying all these heavy-duty devices is a challenging and time-consuming affair.



The best way to avoid such hassle is by choosing a copier rental. Document Solutions is an establishment widely known for copier rentals in New York and NY. On selecting this option, customers are only required to pay only the amount that is due for the lease payments. This unique option eliminates the need for any capital investment.



Budget is is a massive concern for most of the small businesses. Leasing a copier can alleviate budgeting concerns. With a profound understanding of this concern, Document Solutions offers a fantastic opportunity for companies to opt for leasing a copier instead of making one large payment.



Leasing a copier enables people to arrange financial resources better, eliminating the need to invest a large chunk of money. With the financial aspect in mind, Document Solutions offers the opportunity for the consumer to choose the length of terms of the lease arrangement to provide the most payment flexibility. The established payment amounts remain unchanged even if any fluctuation occurs in interest rates.



One of the crucial reasons why people choose copier leasing over copier purchasing is the distinct tax advantage that comes along with the former option. While buying a copier means a deduction in the machine's depreciation, which is typically 40 percent of the purchasing price in the first year and 25 percent of the purchasing price in subsequent years, leasing a copier has the lease payment entitled as a pre-tax business expense, enabling one to deduct the entire amount each time it is made.



For more information on 3D printers in New York and NY, visit https://www.dsbls.com/3d-printers-in-new-york-ny/.



About Document Solutions

Document Solutions will do everything they can to provide their clients with the right technology for their needs and keep copier system running smoothly, every day, all day. They keep track of innovations and upgrades to your products and processes that could save the clients time and cut costs.