Kenilworth, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2020 --Document Solutions has an impressive inventory of Bizhub copiers that provide many benefits to Midsized New Jersey businesses. The I-Series is most ideal for midsize businesses with models that include C250i, C3300i, and C450i.



Konica Minolta Bizhub I-Series copiers are known for their performance and ideal function for midsize businesses. With 10 different copiers to choose from, these Bizhub copiers offer a range of benefits that all New Jersey businesses can appreciate.



The C250i Bizhub copier offers 25 PPM in color and black-and-white. With high-resolution and high-quality prints, this multifunction printer has additional functions including a single-pass dual scanner that can scan up to 160 originals in one minute, making it a great choice for New Jersey businesses looking for a performance copier.



The C3300i Bizhub copier is a 30 PPM in color and black-and-white printer, copier, and scanner with free built-in Wi-Fi. Amongst other features, this Bizhub copier is a great choice for New Jersey businesses who want to reduce their environmental impact and cut down on costs.



The C450i Bizhub copier has a 45 PPM B&W and color speed. In addition to its embedded media sensor, this multifunction copier unit works smarter with a sleek and tablet-like touch panel for easy use.



The Konica Bizhub I-Series copiers are an ideal option for New Jersey businesses that are small to midsized. With over 10 different models and varied functions, these Bizhub copiers have many benefits for businesses of all trades.



About Document Solutions:

Document Solutions is a full-service office equipment resource for businesses in New Jersey. As a proud winner of the Konica Minolta's Pro-Tech award, Document Solutions is known for it's exemplary service and dedication to providing New Jersey businesses all the tools needed to succeed. Visit www.dsbls.com today to learn more about Bizhub copiers and more office solutions for your business in the New Jersey area.