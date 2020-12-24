New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2020 --Document Solutions Business Life Simplified offers quality business phone system technology to New Jersey and New York businesses. With VOIP phone systems, offices improve reliability through quality calls, modern communication, and continuous connectivity.



Providing offices with innovative office technology is key to the optimal success of a business. Through carefully regulated and reliable business phone systems, businesses can automate their communication system and increase client satisfaction.



Smart businesses in NY, NJ and the surrounding areas are turning to Document Solutions for quality VOIP phone system technology to improve organization, communication, and functionality.



VOIP phone systems are ideal for offices looking to improve the overall quality of their business calls. With business phone systems connecting directly to a broadband internet connection, VOIP phones offer flawless connections and can be optionally recorded for call monitoring purposes.



It's no secret that VOIP systems are the most advanced and innovative form of call communication for offices. With the constant development of new technology, these business phone systems are rising to the demands of modern offices.



VOIP phone systems can connect to other hotspots, such as mobile phone hotspots, for continuous connectivity. If blackouts occur, or internet systems are being worked on, business can proceed as usual with continuous wireless connectivity.



About Document Solutions

With over 40 years of experience providing offices in New York and New Jersey with advanced office technology, Document Solutions is passionate about updating offices and improving work environments. Visit www.dsbls.com to learn more about VOIP phone systems.