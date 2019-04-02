Kenilworth, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2019 --DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS headquartered in NJ, with offices in Kenilworth and New York City announces that they will be honored with the 2019 Pro-Tech Service Award, a prestigious mark of distinction recognizing exceptional Konica Minolta dealerships that demonstrate exemplary customer support and satisfaction.



"I commend you on your achievement and fully understand the extra efforts that you and your team have taken to become a Pro-Tech certified dealer for 2019. Thank you again for your commitment and hard work to attain Pro-Tech certification." says James Ingrassia, Vice President of Solutions Support.



A Pro-Tech Service Award winner for the thirteenth consecutive year, Document Solutions, headed by Kevin Roth and Kevin O'Connor, is an office equipment and information technology company dedicated to delivering professional, reliable service and maximum performance for Konica Minolta's Bizhub copiers in New York City and throughout New Jersey. Achieving the Konica Minolta Pro-Tech Service standard is challenging — consideration for certification is rigorous and far-reaching. Each element of the Kenilworth-based operation was evaluated and measured in five key categories: management skills, inventory control systems, technical expertise, dispatch systems and customer satisfaction ratings.



"We are proud to have attained this award for 2019. It's a true testimonial to the amount of training completed and preparation made by every member of our service staff. It's a true distinction to have our top notch service team to once again be recognized as one of only about 100 office equipment dealerships throughout the country to win this service award." says Document Solutions CEO Kevin Roth.



Kevin O'Connor, Vice President of Sales at Document Solutions added, "The Pro-Tech Service Award is another symbol of our dedication to our customers. We are thrilled to have earned this achievement for 13 consecutive years. Ensuring our customers receive the highest level of service is a top priority for our organization. It differentiates DS from others who claim to have great service. We can actually prove it."



