Documentary Film Celebrates the Beauty of Female Baldness

Filmmaker and author Alyscia Cunningham believes that photographs have the power to focus the eye, and the heart, on what truly matters. To complete her latest social-change photography project, Cunningham is turning to Indiegogo to crowdsource funding.



I Am More Than My Hair: Bald and Beautiful Me is an uplifting documentary film that celebrates the beauty of bald girls and women. The $25,000 Alyscia is seeking to raise through Indiegogo will fund the production and marketing of the film along with a companion coffee table book.



The film features the stories of girls and women who have lost their hair due to medical conditions, as well as women who cut their hair in support of a loved one.



Cunningham was inspired to begin this project after deciding to cut and donate her hair for the Big Chop to Stop Cancer event in October 2013. "I had been growing my locs for 15 years and I was struck with fear and doubt about how I would look without my hair," shares Alyscia. "The feedback I received from friends wasn't very encouraging."



Having made a commitment, Cunningham cut off her long locs. "After I shaved my head, I kept bumping into women who had lost their hair and I couldn't imagine what they must have gone through emotionally," recalls Alyscia. "The experience of cutting my hair and random encounters with bald women inspired me to create I Am More Than My Hair: Bald and Beautiful."



Alyscia's first photography book, Feminine Transitions, unmasked the natural beauty of aging by presenting a series of portraits that reveal the elegance and subtly honest beauty of female faces between the ages of 7 weeks and 105 years. This film and photography project continues her efforts to challenge standards of beauty through capturing the essence of female beauty.



"Through this journey, I've witnessed an undeniable radiance in bare-headed females," explains Cunningham. "They don't attract attention due to a lack of hair. Instead, their features become more captivating. You can see their raw beauty because with no hair, there's one less mask to distract you."



To support I Am More Than My Hair: Bald and Beautiful, visit Indiegogo. The campaign launches on March 15, 2017. This project is fiscally sponsored by Docs In Progress, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donors have the option to make a tax-deductible donation via Docs In Progress. Cunningham is also available for interviews and can be reached at 301-244-9658 or info@Alyscia.com.