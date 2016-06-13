Documentary Film "The Rainforests Are Under Threat"

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --The Rainforests Are Under Threat

A Documentary Film by Jérôme Dolbert



Release Date: July 2015

Production Company: Naiade Pictures

Distributor: Dolbert Films

Runtime: 97 min

Country: Peru and USA

Language: English and Spanish

Image: Color – 5K

Filming Locations: Peru and USA



Jérôme Dolbert, who is a Director, Producer and Cinematographer has developed a documentary depicting how the Rainforests of Peru are Under Threat due to excessive deforestation and how it is impacting the wildlife there. Dolbert has worked for some of the most well known media houses in Europe and has earned a lot of accolade for his works.



Plot: "A new multi-award winning documentary underscoring the threats facing the rainforest in Peru, the perpetuation of climate change, and the people who are fighting to protect it. The main culprits: gold miners, uncontrolled deforestation, poaching and an excessive consumption of mercury causing an air pollution, soil and rivers, and many diseases (cancers, liver disease, kidney disease, ...) to the population and their impacts on wildlife (fauna and flora) which threaten the home to an extraordinary ecosystem hosting species of animals, birds and plants that are found nowhere else on the planet. This according to Director Jérôme Dolbert, who sets out to bring public awareness of the imminent perils facing one of the most beautiful rainforests in the world."



"The Rainforests Are Under Threat" has received different Awards - California Film Awards San Diego - Best Documentary 2015, Nevada International Film Festival - Award Platinum Environmental Film Documentary 2015, Canada International Film Festival - Rising Star Award Winners Environmental Film Documentary 2016, International Documentary Film Festival StarDoc - Best Nature Documentary 2016. It has been selected in different festivals in USA, Canada, Australia, France / Paris COP21 - French Government.



The rainforests in Peruvian Amazon is home to several extraordinary ecosystems hosting species of animals, birds and plants that are found nowhere else on the planet. These ancient forests are one of the many remarkable natural features of Peru. For many years, the region has been suffering from deforestation, gold miners, timber forest, and poaching, which is causing a depletion of the varied ecosystem.



"For this documentary, I wanted to bring back very impressive footage: go everywhere, to go in illegal, dangerous areas, where the mafia, often protected by police corruption, or by the local authorities, extracts wood or gold without any respect for the forest and local wildlife," said Dolbert, who began making 8 mm films at the age of 10, and today has over 20 years of solid experience in the entertainment industry, TV Commercials, broadcast media and multi-media, as a Director, Producer, Writer, and Editor.



"I wanted beautiful images. I was successful using the Red Epic M-X. I did all the shots in 5K. The environment was very tuff and hostile, with an average temperature of 37°C (95°F), with humidity at 80%. The camera worked perfectly in that environment. It was always ready to do the job even after carrying them several hours in the rainforest."



"As far as light went, I filmed virtually everything during the daytime with natural light. To see the animals, we have to get up early around 4 - 5am. The sun sets early there and we were only allowed two hours of electricity. I worked mostly on a tripod except for some scenes shot from a car in the dangerous areas."



In La Pampa, Peru's Madre de Dios region, situated along the Inambari River, is the area most affected by the use of mercury, used in the extraction of gold. According to Dolbert, it is used to isolate and collect the gold from the rocks in which it is inlaid.



Dolbert explains: "Mercury, when used, combines with gold to form an amalgam that facilitates the separation of gold from the rock, sand or other materials. The amalgam is then heated to vaporize the mercury and keep only the gold. The rest (90%) is redundant and must be recovered and recycled, otherwise the mercury vapor can be inhaled by humans and mainly, released into the environment. In these mining areas, the mercury reached forests and lakes, destroying wildlife and flora. Nothing grows back after its passage, everything is polluted: water, soil, plants, and fish."



"These discharges cause a significant disruption of the ecosystem," noted Dolbert, thus pointing out that "La Pampa", and 50,000 hectares (100,000 acres) of tropical forest, has been cleared in the last 6 years, and the people there never give interviews, because they are afraid for their lives.



In La Pampa, where one death is recorded each day, is home to 40,000 illegal miners. "As far as the effects of chopping down of trees, obviously, loggers and the extraction of trees, it does have an impact on the rainforest." Even though in general, it is not considered as big an impact like what is being caused by the gold miners, where they destroy everything, Dolbert observed that "there are certain types of animals that you cannot find in certain areas now, as they are the first animals to disappear when people come, because they are big. There's lots of meat and they are easy to hunt."



This Dolbert believes has obviously led to the sorry state of deforestation, global warming, and climate changes that have affected the animal life there in Peru. Even though Dolbert worked with a small budget and several constraints, he did not compromise on the quality of images for his documentary. He roped in support of nine sponsors; Dolbert was able to achieve his goal over a 25-day trek in the rainforest, thus traveling more than 700 kilometers (430 miles) to some of the remotest parts of Peru with a total of 80 kg (180 lbs.) and camera equipment worth $ 90,000.



His travels began October 28, 2014 from Los Angles to Lima in Peru, and then to Puerto Maldonado (City in Peru), another extra hour and half of air transport and access to the "Taricaya Ecological Reserve, Amazon Rainforest," situated a one-hour canoe ride away. The Taricaya Ecological Reserve is approximately 476 hectares (1000 acres) of ecological reserve on the shore of the Madre de Dios River.



Puerto Maldonado is a city in Southeastern Peru in the Amazon forest 55 kilometers (34 mi) west of the Bolivian border; located at the confluence of the Tambopata and Madre de Dios rivers, the latter that joins the Madeira River as a tributary of the Amazon. It is the capital of the Madre de Dios Region. According to Dolbert, these ancient forests are one of the many remarkable natural features of Peru. However, for many years, the region has been suffering from deforestation and poaching, which led to disturbances of the forest ecosystem. For the documentary, Dolbert wanted to bring back very impressive footage. And yes, he did.



"With hindsight, I think that the success of this expedition was a real challenge"



For those who are interested to see the entire documentary Dolbert made for the rainforest of Peru, simply contact him now.



