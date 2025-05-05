Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2025 --The rise of freelancing, side businesses, and gig work has provided many individuals with additional income and career flexibility. However, many freelancers and small business owners overlook a critical aspect of their success—proper insurance coverage. Kelly Insurance Group, serving Collegeville, Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, Phoenixville, and surrounding areas, advises independent workers to evaluate their insurance needs to protect themselves from potential financial risks.



Why Insurance Matters for Freelancers and Side Businesses



Many gig workers assume that personal insurance policies, such as homeowners or auto insurance, provide sufficient protection. However, running a business—even a small one—often introduces risks that require specialized coverage, and some policies exclude business activities.



Key coverages to consider include:



- General Liability Insurance – Protects against claims of injury or property damage related to business operations.

- Professional Liability Insurance (Errors & Omissions) – Covers legal costs if a client claims negligence, mistakes, or missed deadlines.

- Business Property Insurance – Protects business-owned equipment, such as laptops, tools, audio equipment, or other equipment used for your business, from damage or theft.

- Commercial Auto Insurance – is necessary for those using vehicles for business-related tasks, such as deliveries, events, or client visits.

- Cyber Liability Insurance – Important for online businesses, freelancers and others handling sensitive customer information.



A side gig can quickly grow into a full-time business, and without the right coverage, a single lawsuit or accident could create financial hardship. Understanding the risks and securing proper protection allows entrepreneurs to focus on growing their businesses with peace of mind.



As an independent agency, Kelly Insurance Group works with top-rated carriers to offer customized insurance solutions that fit the unique needs of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and small business owners. Their experienced team helps clients navigate options to ensure they have the right coverage at competitive rates.



For more information or a business insurance consultation, contact Kelly Insurance Group at 610-489-9442 or visit www.kellyins.com.



About Kelly Insurance Group



Since 1984, Kelly Insurance Group has provided trusted insurance solutions to individuals, families, and businesses in Collegeville, Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, Phoenixville, and surrounding areas. As a family-owned independent agency, they offer a wide range of insurance products, including auto, home, life, health, business, and more. Their commitment to customer service and innovative technology ensures clients receive the best coverage for their needs.