Free Dog Bite Prevention Kit Offered by Law Firm of Slater & Zurz LLP

Akron, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2015 --The Ohio law firm of Slater & Zurz LLP announced today that it is offering a free dog bite prevention kit to help people avoid becoming victims of dog attacks.



The Ohio Dog Bite Prevention Kit contains useful tips to help prevent a dog attack from occurring, instructions for what you should do if you have been bitten by a dog, frequently asked questions about dog bites, 10 mistakes to avoid if you have become the victim of a dog attack and an offer to receive a free book specially about dog bites and Ohio laws related to who is responsible for the injuries and damages a dog inflicts on someone.



"The third week of May is National Dog Bite Prevention Week®", stated Jim Slater, the managing partner at Slater & Zurz LLP. "This is a time to increase awareness about dog attacks, especially as the school year comes to a close. More than half of the annual dog bite victims are children. It's important parents and children both know how to avoid a dog attack", he added.



Anyone who would like to receive a free copy of the Ohio Dog Bite Prevention Kit may call 1-800-297-9191 or download the kit by visiting the following link: Ohio Dog Bite Prevention and Action Kit



